Boston.Indymedia

(A-Radio) Anarchist Black Cross Czech: Presentation on Operation Fenix and related issues
by A-Radio Berlin,
In the end of November of 2016 we had the opportunity of recording a presentation in Berlin by the Anarchist Black Cross in Czech Republic on the topic of Operation Fenix. The talk comprised the following topics: a short review of what had happened, the use of the term „terrorism“, the topic of solidarity in Czech Republic and in general, a reflection on mistakes and how to deal with repression and police infiltrators, and finally the current development of the anarchist movement in that country.
Read the full article »
10 Dec 2016 | Filed under: Commentary / Police and Prisons
Antifascists Take the Streets Against Steve Bannon in Cambridge
by North Shore Antifa,
north_shore_antifa01.jpgBoston, MA – November 30th: In the weeks leading up to and immediately after the election here in the U.S. there seemed to have been a surge of interest in Anti-fascist Action and antifa organizing with many new comrades reaching out wanting to get involved with established antifa groups or starting their own. It seemed Boston had not had an active antifa for a while, so comrades living North of Boston got together and started North Shore Antifa, with the current wave of anti-Trump protests providing the much needed opportunity for getting organized.
Read the full article »
02 Dec 2016 | Filed under: News / Education : Organizing : Race
Environment Massachusetts and student activists highlight attacks on solar power, urge officials to commit to 100% renewable energy
by Meghan Hassett,
IMG_8586.jpegThis morning Environment Massachusetts held a press conference to release a new report, "Blocking the Sun," documenting attacks on solar energy and kicking off a statewide student lobby day for renewable energy.
Read the full article »
02 Dec 2016 | Filed under: News / Environment : Politics
Video-Photos: 47th Native American National Day Of Mourning-Nov. 24, 2016
by Boston IMC staff,
47th day of mourning 11-24-16 edit (22).jpgPlymouth, Mass.-Nov.24, 2016:
About 1000 Native Americans and their supporters held their annual Thanksgiving day protest in Plymouth -protesting the genocide committed by the European invaders against the indigenous peoples of the Americas.
Read the full article »
26 Nov 2016 | Filed under: News / Human Rights
Video-Photos: Jill Stein in Boston yesterday
by Michael Borkson for IMC,
Jill Stein for president-Green-edit Boston 10-30-16 (8).jpgBoston-Oct. 30, 2016:
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein spoke to a large rally in Boston.The only candidate for peace and social justice.
Read the full article »
31 Oct 2016 | Filed under: News / Politics
Harvard Dining Workers 'Tentative' Agreement to End Strike - 25 Oct 2016
by T,
Cambridge, MA - After a long evening of negotiations that went past midnight the Harvard dining services labor union UNITE HERE Local 26 president Brian Lang emerged from 124 Mount Auburn Street, the Harvard Administration building the negotiations took place in, to announce to a small crowd that the labor union workers had "accomplished all our goals."
Read the full article » (1 comment)
26 Oct 2016 | Filed under: News / Labor
(A-Radio) Presentation: the Prison Strike in the USA 2016
by A-Radio Berlin,
As Anarchist Radio Berlin, we recorded a presentation about the ongoing prison strike in the United States of America, its backgrounds as well as the methods of support and solidarity that are used in- and outside of prisons. The presentation was held in October 2016 in Berlin.
Read the full article »
26 Oct 2016 | Filed under: Commentary / Labor : Police and Prisons
Harvard Dining Hall Strike Gathering Momentum
by Boston IMC,
Harvard's dining hall workers have been on strike for a week, demanding a living wage and affordable health care. Harvard is attempting to fill the void with a combination of cafeteria managers and volunteer scabs, few of whom have any practical food service experience. The results have been predictably unappetizing.
Read the full article » (1 comment)
13 Oct 2016 | Filed under: News / Education : Human Rights : Labor
