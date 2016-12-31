Boston.Indymedia

|
(A-Radio) Anarchist Black Cross Czech: Presentation on Operation Fenix and related issues
by A-Radio Berlin,
In the end of November of 2016 we had the opportunity of recording a presentation in Berlin by the Anarchist Black Cross in Czech Republic on the topic of Operation Fenix. The talk comprised the following topics: a short review of what had happened, the use of the term „terrorism“, the topic of solidarity in Czech Republic and in general, a reflection on mistakes and how to deal with repression and police infiltrators, and finally the current development of the anarchist movement in that country.
Antifascists Take the Streets Against Steve Bannon in Cambridge
by North Shore Antifa,
Boston, MA – November 30th: In the weeks leading up to and immediately after the election here in the U.S. there seemed to have been a surge of interest in Anti-fascist Action and antifa organizing with many new comrades reaching out wanting to get involved with established antifa groups or starting their own. It seemed Boston had not had an active antifa for a while, so comrades living North of Boston got together and started North Shore Antifa, with the current wave of anti-Trump protests providing the much needed opportunity for getting organized.
02 Dec 2016
Harvard Dining Workers 'Tentative' Agreement to End Strike - 25 Oct 2016
by T,
Cambridge, MA - After a long evening of negotiations that went past midnight the Harvard dining services labor union UNITE HERE Local 26 president Brian Lang emerged from 124 Mount Auburn Street, the Harvard Administration building the negotiations took place in, to announce to a small crowd that the labor union workers had "accomplished all our goals."
26 Oct 2016
Harvard Dining Hall Strike Gathering Momentum
by Boston IMC,
Harvard's dining hall workers have been on strike for a week, demanding a living wage and affordable health care. Harvard is attempting to fill the void with a combination of cafeteria managers and volunteer scabs, few of whom have any practical food service experience. The results have been predictably unappetizing.
13 Oct 2016
