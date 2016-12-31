Boston.Indymedia

Boston, MA – November 30th: In the weeks leading up to and immediately after the election here in the U.S. there seemed to have been a surge of interest in Anti-fascist Action and antifa organizing with many new comrades reaching out wanting to get involved with established antifa groups or starting their own. It seemed Boston had not had an active antifa for a while, so comrades living North of Boston got together and started North Shore Antifa, with the current wave of anti-Trump protests providing the much needed opportunity for getting organized.